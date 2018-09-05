2018 Ryder Cup: Sergio Garcia, Henrik Stenson among captain's picks for Team Europe

European Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn didn’t have much choice with his captain’s picks on Wednesday as he settled on Henrik Stenson, Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Paul Casey. That foursome has combined for 48.5 points over the course of their careers and brings both experience and history to a team that to this point is short on both.

That doesn’t mean the picks were without some questions, though. The foursome has a combined two top-10 performances on the PGA Tour since the U.S. Open in June, and Garcia in particular has been lousy. Despite some mild success on the European Tour, he’s missed eight of 11 cuts on the PGA Tour, including all four majors in 2018.

Still, he’s an all-time great and pickings got a little thin for Bjorn.

Sure, he could have gone with Rafa Cabrera-Bello, who’s probably in better form than any of the four. Or he could have gone with 2016 hero Thomas Pieters. Or maybe Eddie Pepperell or one of the Matthews (Fitzpatrick or Wallace). But I agree with the many who noted that rolling out Pepperell or Wallace doesn’t exactly engender any fear in the eyes of Justin Thomas or Dustin Johnson. Garcia and Stenson might not either, but at least it gives the +125 underdog European squad a little hope.

It’s true – even a wounded Stenson has *presence* and Sergio, with so much to prove, will be an inferno of emotion. I guarantee some US players couldn’t pick Wallace out of a police lineup. https://t.co/cCMcwNxL2Y — Alan Shipnuck (@AlanShipnuck) September 5, 2018

It’s hard to overstate what the four captain’s picks have meant to the European Ryder Cup team both recently and historically. At some point those guys will be picked over and the Euros will move on. Not this year, though. They’ll run it back at least one more time.

Bjorn’s 12 now look like this:

Rory McIlroy

Alex Noren

Jon Rahm

Tommy Fleetwood

Justin Rose

Francesco Molinari

Tyrrell Hatton

Thorbjorn Olesen

Ian Poulter

Sergio Garcia

Henrik Stenson

That’s five rookies buoyed by loads of experience in the captain’s picks. It makes sense, even if I’m not sure it’s all going to add up for the European team in the end in Paris.

“If I had written down 12 names before I started my captaincy journey, it wouldn’t have been far away from this,” Bjorn said on Wednesday. “I’m very delighted with this team and I’m very proud to be captain for these 12 players. They bring so much to European golf, and they are just a fantastic group of guys. We know what we are up against. We know what America brings, but I’m confident that this is the group of guys that can do the job.”

We’ll have our answer about whether they can in a month as the golf season winds down and builds toward what should be one of the most fascinating Ryder Cups in the last few decades.