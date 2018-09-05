2018 NFL Predictions: Expert picks for Super Bowl, MVP and all of the major awards

After going roughly seven months without NFL football, we’re now just one day away from the kickoff of the 2018 regular season, so let’s all give ourselves a pat on the back for surviving another wild offseason.

Of course, we can’t start an NFL season here CBSSports.com without making some predictions for the year, so that’s exactly what we’re going to do below. Who’s going to win MVP? Who’s going to win rookie of the year? Who’s going to be the last team to get a win?

We rounded up our NFL writers here at CBSSports.com to answer those questions plus several more and you’re definitely going to want to keep reading.

Our MVP votes were all over the place, with our seven experts choosing five different winners. On the other hand, one thing we did mostly agree on is that someone named Bill will be named Coach of the Year. However, we were split on whether that would be Bill O’Brien or Bill Belichick.

We also mostly agreed that someone in New York would be named the offensive rookie of the year, we just didn’t agree on whether that someone would be Sam Darnold or Saquon Barkley.

Although you’ll see all of our award predictions below, one thing you won’t see is our predictions for each division this year. If you want to see our regular season and playoff predictions, be sure to click here.

Alright, we’ve got a lot to cover and not a lot of time to cover it since the NFL season starts on Thursday, so let’s get to these predictions.

Super Bowl champion

Jason La Canfora: Saints

Drew Brees has another ring in him. He just might get it this year. Marcus Davenport will make an impact and the Saints’ ridiculous 2017 draft class hasn’t even scratched the surface yet. They have restored their home-field advantage and have a defense they can pack on the road now, too.

Pete Prisco: Packers

They have Aaron Rodgers back and I think the defense will be much improved. A richer Rodgers – thanks to his new deal – will be a happy Rodgers and one who is still the best quarterback in the league. He seemed at peace this summer when I talked to him, almost giving off the impression that something special was coming.

Will Brinson: Falcons

Everyone should dream of a “hangover” like the one the Falcons experienced in 2017, winning 10 games and nearly making a very deep playoff run. The band is back together and Matt Ryan should produce a bounce-back season in Steve Sarkisian’s second year at the helm of the offense; expect a large bump in red-zone production. The defense will be key to this deep run, though, as the Falcons finally get a full season where everything comes together instead of just a late-year run for the defense. This team is balanced, deep, consistent and dangerous — even in the NFL’s toughest division they will rise up and win the franchise’s first Super Bowl.

Sean Wagner-McGough: Saints

They’ve got an all-time great quarterback, the league’s best running back duo, a legit WR1, and a very good defense that just added a first-round pass rusher to compliment their already elite pass rusher. Their defense might not be as good as the Vikings’, but they’ve got the better of the two quarterbacks. Their quarterback might not be as good as the Packers’, but they’ve got the better of the two defenses. They’re the most complete team and if they can earn a couple of home playoff games in that dome, they’re going to be damn-near impossible to beat come January.

Jared Dubin: Packers

Green Bay finally broke from its long-established trend of staying out of the free-agency fray, and the additions of Jimmy Graham and Muhammad Wilkerson will be incredibly valuable on each side of the ball. Add in the back-to-back picks used on cornerbacks early in the draft solving the team’s biggest issue, plus the presence of the highest-upside player in the NFL, and the Packers, despite playing in what might be the NFL’s toughest division, are a strong pick to come away with the Lombardi Trophy.

Ryan Wilson: Packers

Good news: The Steelers will return to the Super Bowl for the first time since the 2010 season. Bad news: They’ll face the Packers, the same team that beat them seven years ago. Expect a repeat performance in February 2019.

John Breech: Packers

Despite what it might seem like, I swear there was no CBS Sports memo that required us all to pick the Packers this year.

Super Bowl MVP

Jason La Canfora: Drew Brees

Brees is in line to become the most prolific passer in NFL history this season and his team will be watched closely each week with its Super Bowl hopes and if Brees can run through the gauntlet of the NFC South and emerge on top with the Lombardi Trophy, I see him grabbing some hardware along the way.

Will Brinson: Matt Ryan

Two years ago, with the Falcons winning 28-3 and appearing on the verge of a title, Ryan wasn’t going to be the guy somehow. Deion Jones or some other defensive player was going to win the award. But this year it’s going to be Ryan who gets dialed in during the Super Bowl and secures the award.

Sean Wagner-McGough: Drew Brees

Well, the Saints are my Super Bowl pick, so picking the quarterback of the Super Bowl winning team seems like the safest bet, even when that team also employs Alvin Kamara.

Jared Dubin: Aaron Rodgers

The quarterback always wins Super Bowl MVP.

Ryan Wilson: Aaron Rodgers

After playing in just seven games last season, the 34-year-old Rodgers is playing with a chip on his shoulder. That isn’t some sports-talk platitude; Rodgers has a history of taking slights (perceived or otherwise) and channeling them into motivation. What better way to prove those nonexistent doubters wrong than by winning Super Bowl MVP honors.

John Breech: Aaron Rodgers

If the Packers win the Super Bowl, there’s a 99.8 percent chance that Rodgers is going to be named the MVP, and that 99.8 percent chance moves up to 100 percent if Rodgers wins the game on a Hail Mary, which is completely possible since he’s basically averaging at least one completed Hail Mary per playoff game at this point in his career.

Regular Season MVP

Jason La Canfora: Drew Brees

I am tempted as always to put Tom Brady here, but I believe the Brady bar has been set so impossibly high, and the cast around him this year is so suspect, that I opted to go with a different 40-something QB instead.

Pete Prisco: Aaron Rodgers

He will put up some unreal numbers this season on his way to leading the Packers to the Super Bowl.

Will Brinson: Russell Wilson

I’m in on the Seahawks being better than people think and, perhaps, even being GOOD. Actually, I think they’ll be a pretty good squad despite their limitations. People have been itching to give Wilson the MVP award for a long time and this is the perfect storm for handing him the hardware: a team who isn’t supposed to be good captained by a quarterback who produces like 60 percent of their offense makes the playoffs to everyone’s surprise while everyone screams about how truly valuable Wilson is and how the Seahawks need to pay the man. Even if Seattle goes 9-7 and misses the postseason, I could see Wilson getting the award based on expectations.

Sean Wagner-McGough: Aaron Rodgers

He’s the most talented quarterback in the league who singlehandedly makes his team a Super Bowl contender. I don’t see why not.

Jared Dubin: Aaron Rodgers

When Rodgers is healthy and at the top of his game, there is no player in the league who comes all that close to his talent level. Considering I’ve got my bet on him to lead the NFL in passing and the Packers to win the NFC North, it’s difficult for me to go against him in the MVP conversation.

Ryan Wilson: Tom Brady

Yes he’s 41, but Brady, a season after throwing for 4,577 yards, will top 5,000 yards for only the second time in his career as he finally mulls retirement.

John Breech: Ben Roethlisberger

A quarterback has won this award for 10 of the past 11 years, so I’d be crazy to not to pick a quarterback here. Although I really like Tom Brady’s chances of winning MVP in 2018, I’m going with Roethlisberger because I think he can literally see the Steelers’ Super Bowl window closing in front of him with Le’Veon Bell likely out after this season. I expect Big Ben to respond by having the biggest season of his career.

Offensive Player of the Year

Jason La Canfora: Philip Rivers

You could always slot Brady or Aaron Rodgers here as well, but I believe the Chargers could be the class od the AFC and I love the talent on that roster.

Pete Prisco: Todd Gurley

He will have another dominant season running it and catching it for a Rams team that can make a real Super Bowl push. Gurley is the best back in the league right now and will continue to be a defensive nightmare.

Will Brinson: David Johnson

Fireworks in the NFC West! It doesn’t look like the Cardinals are going to hammer out a new contract with Johnson before the 2018 season begins (although it’s possible it happens in the first few weeks too) and as a result, we’re going to have a very motivated running back coming off a wrist injury (even though people seem to think he hurt his knee for some reason) and looking to cash in with a 1,000/1,000 season. I think it’s at least possible considering the offensive setup of the 2018 Cardinals.

Sean Wagner-McGough: David Johnson

Johnson is the most complete playmaker in football. He can run routes and catch passes like a receiver in addition to being one of the best pure runners. Before the 2017 season, he was talking about making history by becoming the third player to rack up 1,000 yards from both the ground and the air. If he stays healthy, it’s entire possible. Due to the Cardinals’ overall talent level, he likely won’t have a shot in the MVP race.

Jared Dubin: Le’Veon Bell

Like Maurkice Pouncey, I fully expect Bell to report to the Steelers on Wednesday. The team has zero incentive to soft-pedal things with his touches given that he’s almost guaranteed to leave next offseason, and even a slight rise in efficiency should mean monster numbers for a player who already totaled nearly 2,000 yards last season.

Ryan Wilson: Le’Veon Bell

THIS is how you get that contract only you think you’re worth. Bell’s done in Pittsburgh after 2018 and he’ll need to play like the best offensive player in the league to get that long-term deal he’s been holding out for. In related news: Sam Darnold will be handing off to Bell for the next six years.

John Breech: Ezekiel Elliott

Elliott ranked in the top-10 in rushing yards last season even though he ONLY PLAYED IN 10 GAMES. Barring injury, Elliott is going to be on the field for a full season in 2018 and I fully expect him to put some up mind-blowing numbers, so mind-blowing that everyone will have to vote for him as OPOY.

Defensive Player of the Year

Jason La Canfora: Myles Garrett

I may be jumping the gun by a year or two, but better to be early than late. This kid is going to tear up the league and I like the group of guys around him in Cleveland.

Pete Prisco: Yannick Ngakoue

He plays on a defense with Jalen Ramsey, who is a candidate for this award, and Calais Campbell, who finished second to Aaron Donald last season. That tells you something about what I expect from Ngakoue. He will have 15-17 sacks and dominate as an edge rusher.

Will Brinson: Khalil Mack

Lining up in Vic Fangio’s offense across from Leonard Floyd is going to set Mack free and even though he just got handsomely paid by the Bears, I think he’ll also be plenty motivated to prove the Raiders were idiots for trading him. If he goes out and leads the NFL in sacks in 2018, he’s going to make them look very foolish, especially if Chicago can make a playoff run.

Sean Wagner-McGough: Khalil Mack

He already won Defensive Player of the Year once and when he did, he was operating within a bad Raiders defense. This Bears defense is better. And he’s getting coached by Vic Fangio.

Jared Dubin: Aaron Donald

Donald is the best defensive player in the league and will be my pick for this award until further notice.

Ryan Wilson: Khalil Mack

There’s a reason the Bears gave up two draft picks for Mack, one of the league’s top players. The Raiders, meanwhile, are predictably terrible after paying their new coach the $100 million they should have given to Mack.

John Breech: Aaron Donald

Aaron Donald is a one-man wrecking crew who doesn’t need any help on the defensive line, but the Rams brought got him some anyway, in the form of Ndamukong Suh. Donald has already been great for four seasons and with Suh now in Los Angeles, I expect Donald to move to a level of above great. I’m not sure what that level is called, but whatever it is, it’s going to lead to Donald winning DPOY.

Coach of the Year

Jason La Canfora: Kyle Shanahan

I am buying the 49ers as a much improved football team and one that will make leaps and bounds. And much of it will have to do with the synergy between Shanahan and Jimmy Garoppolo.

Pete Prisco: Doug Marrone

He will get his team to the Super Bowl, which will earn him the honor. His no-frills style works for his young team.

Will Brinson: Andy Reid

There’s been so much turnover in Kansas City and the switch from Alex Smith to Patrick Mahomes is a massive move that could either burn the Chiefs or pay off dividends. I think it’s the latter, and I think that means we see Reid get rewarded when the Chiefs secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC.

Sean Wagner-McGough: Bill Belichick

If the award was actually given to the best coach, it’d be Belichick’s every single season. But it’s not. It’s often given to the best team that’s also the most improved and the thing is, there’s not much room for the Patriots to improve. But I think he can win this season because I’m not sure I see a huge surprise season coming from anyone. I think teams like the 49ers and Bears are still a season away before they make the playoffs. So, I’ll take Belichick coaching a Patriots team to a dominant record in the AFC.

Jared Dubin: Bill Belichick

There are lots of good candidates for this award but given the weak competition in the AFC in general and the AFC East in particular, it feels like the Patriots could be in for one of those 14-2 type seasons even with a roster that is not necessarily as good as it has been in recent years. With the NFC much stronger, it’ll be harder for one of those coaches to wrap their hands around this award.

Ryan Wilson: Bill O’Brien

After limping to four wins last season, O’Brien finally has a healthy Deshaun Watson, J.J. Watt and Whitney Mercilus to make the Texans into what they had been prior to 2018: a playoff team. Except this time they have a franchise quarterback.

John Breech: Bill O’Brien

Coach of the year voters love a good worst-to-first story and that’s exactly what O’Brien is going to give us this year. After finishing tied for last in the AFC South in 2017 due to the fact that half his team was injured, I fully expect the Texans to rebound by making the playoffs in 2018.

Offensive Rookie of the Year

Jason La Canfora: D.J. Moore

He is a plug-and-play playmaker in what I anticipate will be a dynamic offense in Carolina. He is learning three receiver positions on the fly, so his speed of thought will have to catch up to his speed of play, but I don’t think it will take very long.

Pete Prisco: Saquon Barkley

He should continue a trend of rookie backs taken high in the draft being productive from the get-go. Barkley will get the touches and he has game-changing ability.

Will Brinson: Sam Darnold

I would assume that most people are going to pick Saquon Barkley, and if Barkley goes for 1,500-1,800 total yards this year, he’s going to be tough to beat. But Darnold plays a premium position in a premium market. If he can get the Jets to just 7-9 or 8-8, the media is going to fawn over his work. I think he can do it with an underrated receiving corps and decent running backs in New York. A good season from Darnold starting 16 games puts him in the catbird’s seat for this award.

Sean Wagner-McGough: Saquon Barkley

He’s a generational running back prospect and he’s going to touch the ball a gazillion times per game.

Jared Dubin: Sam Darnold

The other New York rookie is the one getting all the ROY hype, but given a choice between a quarterback and a running back for a season-long award, the QB will almost always win. If Darnold plays at an average level or better, he should take this down.

Ryan Wilson: Saquon Barkley

The Giants won three games last season. With an improved offensive line and a healthy Odell Beckham, Barkley is the final piece to a balanced offense. Expect him to replicate Ezekiel Elliott’s rookie success in Dallas two years ago.

John Breech: Sam Darnold

Leading your team to an 8-8 record isn’t usually something to brag about, but when your team is the Jets, who are coming off two straight seasons of going 5-11, getting to 8-8 is almost as impressive as winning the Super Bowl. I think Darnold gets the Jets to 8-8 and I think the voters reward him with rookie of the year.

Defensive Rookie of the Year

Jason La Canfora: Bradley Chubb

Sometimes you don’t have to overthink it. He immediately pairs with Von Miller to add to an already fearsome Denver front. He is learning with the best and from the best and you can’t double team everybody. The best pass rusher in the draft lands in the ideal spot. Yeah, sign me up for that.

Pete Prisco: Bradley Chubb

Playing on the opposite side of Von Miller, he will get plenty of single looks and will take advantage of them. Chubb is going to be a pass-rush star.

Will Brinson: Roquan Smith

Love me some Bradley Chubb, but if the OROY is all about the position (and it is), this award is all about the stats and Roquan is going to pile up stats in this Bears defense. (Maybe I should have Chicago in the playoffs if I think their defense will be this good. Hmm.)

Sean Wagner-McGough: Bradley Chubb

He was the best pass rusher in the draft and he gets to play with Von Miller. I don’t want to overthink this one, even though Roquan Smith was a tempting choice..

Jared Dubin: Bradley Chubb

Chubb gets to rush the passer across from Von Miller, perhaps the league’s best edge rusher. You can probably count the number of double-teams Chubb will see this season on one hand, and if he’s facing single blockers all year, he’s going to hit the quarterback a ton.

Ryan Wilson: Denzel Ward

He’s not Marshon Lattimore, who also starred at Ohio State and dominated as a rookie last year in New Orleans, but Ward’s close. And he’s the latest young explosive defender to join the until-recently hapless Browns who finally find their way to winning football games in 2018.

John Breech: Marcus Davenport

The Saints made a crazy trade to land this guy, but I think it’s going to pay off when Davenport has a huge year and takes home the defensive rookie of the year award. One thing working in Davenport’s favor is that he’s going to have Saints defensive lineman Cameron Jordan drawing a lot of attention from opposing offensive lines, which should open things up for the rookie.

Breakout Player

Jason La Canfora: Patrick Mahomes

He technically ain’t a rookie after being on the Chiefs roster all season in 2017, and he won’t be making his first NFL start this season, either, after running the KC offense in Week 17 a year ago. But this will be his first Opening Day start and he is going to immediately begin making eye-popping plays in Andy Reid’s offense.

Pete Prisco: Joe Mixon

With an improved offensive line, he will have big numbers in his second season with the team. Mixon trimmed down in the offseason, which will help him get more explosive plays.

Will Brinson: Joe Mixon

Cincy’s going to have a much-improved offensive line and run game and there won’t be an early season changeover at offensive coordinator. John Ross is going to have a nice season if he stays healthy and defenses will struggle to key in on the running game thanks to the weapons in the pass game. That leaves Mixon a chance to get out on linebackers and make guys miss for explosive plays.

Sean Wagner-McGough: John Ross

Ross didn’t catch a pass during his rookie year, but he was a top-10 pick for a reason. This is the year he breaks out opposite of A.J. Green. Expect him to make a ton of huge plays with his game-breaking speed, even if he struggles with consistency in what is essentially his first season.

Jared Dubin: JuJu Smith-Schuster

Smith-Schuster is coming off a fantastic rookie season but he is primed to explode with an even bigger role in the offense right from the jump. He has great hands, excellent body control, and he’s a terrific route-runner to boot. And he is, at best, the opposing defense’s third concern on any given play. It’s all set up for him to go off.

Ryan Wilson: Patrick Mahomes

No coach got more out of Alex Smith than Andy Reid, so there was understandable consternation from fans and media when the Chiefs shipped Smith to the Redskins in the offseason. Mahomes, the 2017 first-round pick, proved more than ready for the starting gig, quickly distinguishing himself as one of the NFL’s best young passers.

John Breech: Josh Gordon

I’m not sure Josh Gordon qualifies in this category since he already had a breakout season in 2013, but the problem for the Browns is that he really hasn’t been on the field since then. Over the past four seasons, Gordon has only played in a total of 10 games — an average of 2.5 games per season — and now that he’s allowed to play again, I expect him to re-breakout.

Comeback/Most Improved Player

Jason La Canfora: Andrew Luck

Andrew Luck has a terrible team around him, but will remind us all that he is still Andrew Luck and brighter days are ahead.

Pete Prisco: Andrew Luck

After missing all of last season with a shoulder injury, he will be back to the Luck we knew before the injury. He will roll up big numbers in the Colts offense once again.

Will Brinson: Andrew Luck

This is a layup for me. Given his standing in the pantheon of NFL quarterbacks and given how much time he’s missed, coming back and passing for 4,000 yards this year in Frank Reich’s scheme would all but ensure he secures this award.

Sean Wagner-McGough: Allen Robinson

Robinson, coming off a torn ACL, returns as the WR1 in what many believe will be a high-powered offense. At his peak, he was a 1,400-yard, 14-touchdown receiver with Blake Bortles as his quarterback. He’s set to return to form in Matt Nagy’s system with the very accurate Mitchell Trubisky as his quarterback.

Jared Dubin: Deshaun Watson

Watson was one of the handful of best quarterbacks in the league for the few games he was healthy and starting last season. I don’t expect that he’ll throw touchdowns on more than nine percent of his passes again, but his combination of agility and downfield passing is rare and so long as he’s on the field, he’s going to put up huge numbers.

Ryan Wilson: Deshaun Watson

After an explosive seven-game stretch to start his rookie campaign, Watson missed the final two months with a torn ACL. Now fully recovered, Watson will pick up where he left off and turn the Texans into a playoff team.

John Breech: Aaron Rodgers

The 2018 season might go down as the stiffest competition ever for comeback player of the year. At the quarterback position alone, you have multiple players who missed extensive playing time last season, including Andrew Luck, Deshaun Watson, Ryan Tannehill and Sam Bradford. Although any of those guys would make a splendid pick, the Packers are my pick to win the NFC North and if they win that division, it’s going to be because of Rodgers, who missed nine games last season with a broken collarbone.

Freefall Teams

Jason La Canfora: Chiefs, Titans, Bills, Lions

Pete Prisco: Chiefs

I love Patrick Mahomes and think he will be a star. But there will be growing pains and the defense isn’t good enough.

Will Brinson: Jaguars, Steelers, Panthers, Rams

Given their lofty standing and where people will end up projecting them to finish, I think the Jaguars falling out of the playoffs and going 8-8 (not a terrible season!) would qualify here. Carolina Panthers — I really like Christian McCaffrey and think Cam Newton has his most efficient season as a passer, but I also believe the defense takes a step back and the Panthers miss the postseason and win seven or eight games. Pittsburgh Steelers — I’m predicting an 8-8 season for the Steelers, largely because I don’t think they’ll have a great defense, and that would certainly be enough to qualify in this case. Los Angeles Rams — I also have them missing the playoffs so that would be pretty stunning, right??

Sean Wagner-McGough: Bills, Raiders, Colts, Buccaneers

I think they’ll all be competing for the first pick in the draft.

Jared Dubin: Bills, Raiders, Lions, Seahawks

The Bills might have the worst roster in the league. Oakland is … strange. Detroit’s defense still needs a lot of help and every other team in their division looks poised to improved in 2018. Seattle lost basically its entire defensive infrastructure and we have no idea if or when Earl Thomas will get back on the field.

Ryan Wilson: Bills, Titans, Lions, Seahawks

The Bills are the runaway winners on this list and it’s not even close. They’ve traded Tyrod Taylor and AJ McCarron, are in no rush to sacrifice rookie first-rounder Josh Allen to a tough schedule and will instead let Nate Peterman serve as the sacrificial lamb as Buffalo returns to mediocre, postseason-less football.

John Breech: Bills, Titans, Panthers

The Bills might be the worst team in football, the Titans might be the worst team in their division and Carolina plays an impossible schedule. After watching all three of these teams make the playoffs last season, I’ll be absolutely shocked if even one of them makes it back.

Bounceback Teams

Jason La Canfora: Chargers, Packers, Ravens

Pete Prisco: Bengals

I think they have a lot of young talent. If those players mature fast, the Bengals could be a surprise playoff team. If that happens, maybe Marvin Lewis could actually win a game in the postseason.

Will Brinson: Seahawks, Packers, Redskins

A strong season from Russell Wilson and Seattle making a leap back into the postseason as Pete Carroll reminds everyone who wears the crown in the NFC West would be a big surprise and bounce back. Green Bay Packers — An obvious choice if Aaron Rodgers stays healthy for 16 games. Washington Redskins — Not sure they’re bouncing “back” so much as taking a surprising step forward, but I like them this season.

Sean Wagner-McGough: Packers, Bears, Dolphins, Texans

The Packers get Aaron Rodgers back, the Bears were already much improved and then they went out and got Khalil Mack, the Dolphins get Ryan Tannehill back, while the Texans get Deshaun Watson and J.J. Watt back. Out of those teams, the Packers are my only real lock to make the playoffs, but I think all four will finish with better records than they did in 2017.

Jared Dubin: Jets, Texans, Chargers, Packers

New York can’t really get worse and the addition of Darnold should help the offense take a step forward. Houston gets Watson, J.J. Watt, and Whitney Mercilus back and the odds of them winning just four games again seem incredibly small. The Chargers narrowly missed out on the playoffs this season but we here at CBS are once again in the tank for their chances of winning the AFC West. And Green Bay should have Rodgers healthy all season.

Ryan Wilson: Texans, Bengals, Giants, Packers

The Texans get healthy, the Bengals protect Andy Dalton, the Giants improve everywhere and the Packers get Rodgers back.

John Breech: Texans, Bengals, Packers, Browns

After watching the Bengals go 7-9 last season, pretty much everyone in America has given up on them — except for me, Wilson, Prisco and probably everyone in Cincinnati. This is easily the most talented Bengals team since 2015. I like the Packers the same reason I like the Texans: Both teams dealt with quarterback injuries last year and now, both quarterbacks are healthy. As for the Browns, they went 0-16 last year, so even one win could be considered a bounce back and I think they’ll get at least one win.

Last team to get a win

Jason La Canfora: Bills

I don’t see them winning more than three games this season and Week 7 against the Colts might be their best (only?) shot in the first two months of the season.

Will Brinson: Bills

Having a single win after four weeks of the season would be a major upset for a team that looks a good ways away from being back in the playoffs.

Sean Wagner-McGough: Bills

To arrive at the Bills, I decided on four or so teams that I think will be in the running for the top pick in the draft. Those teams are: the Colts, the Bills, the Buccaneers, the Raiders, and the Giants. From there, after comparing all of their early-season schedules, I landed on the Bills and Colts. The Bills open their season against the Ravens, Chargers, Vikings, Packers, Titans, and Texans before facing the Colts. The Colts open up their season against the Bengals, Redskins, Eagles, Texans, Patriots, and Jets before facing the Bills. I think there’s a chance the Colts beat the Jets. If not, the Colts get to face the Bills at home. That’s why I gave the Colts the edge.

Jared Dubin: Bills

They have the worst roster in the league and an incredibly tough schedule to begin the season.

Ryan Wilson: Raiders

The Bills will no doubt be a popular selection, but the Raiders’ best chance to win will come in Week 4 in a home game against the Browns. That’s their only easy game on the schedule. If they lose there, Gruden’s first win could be hard to come by in 2018.

John Breech: Buccaneers