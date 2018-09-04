WWE Hell in a Cell 2018 matches, card, location, date, start time, predictions, rumors

Just one month after SummerSlam, WWE will be back with the 2018 edition of Hell in a Cell, a dual-branded pay-per-view set to air live from San Antonio, Texas, on Sept. 16. Though SummerSlam was expected to be the end of the road for a number of WWE’s top-tier storylines, in all actuality, the show actually set the stage for the second half of the year with many rivalries set to continue at the first PPV of the fall.

There is still a ways to go until the entire card is built out, but let’s take a look at the matches that have been announced and our projections for the rest. The event is anticipated to last between 4-5 hours with a kickoff show at 6 p.m. ET before Hell in a Cell starts one hour later at 7 p.m. CBS Sports will be previewing Hell in a Cell along with WWE’s two October events over the next few weeks, so be sure to stick with us.

2018 WWE Hell in a Cell matches

WWE Universal Championship — Roman Reigns (c) vs. Braun Strowman (Hell in a Cell Match): Rekindling one of the better feuds of the last year, Strowman promised Reigns that he will cash in his briefcase for a Hell in a Cell bout with the champion to stave off The Shield. Interesting twist to have Strowman announce his cash in for a specific match well ahead of time, and if it comes to fruition, it’s a welcome one. You still have to ask yourself whether Strowman will enlist some help between now and then, though.

WWE Championship — AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe: This feud has gotten exceedingly personal, and there is no better way to book a resolution than a Hell in a Cell match between the two long-time rivals. Unfortunately, it does not look like such a stipulation will be added.

SmackDown Women’s Championship — Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Becky Lynch (Hell in a Cell Match): The match has already been booked, and both Flair and Lynch appear to have agreed to meet in a cell on social media.

Raw Women’s Championship — Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Alexa Bliss: The problem here is that Bliss had her arm in a sling the night after SummerSlam, which would have led one to believe that a rematch would not be in a cards.

Jeff Hardy vs. Randy Orton (Hell in a Cell Match): Though Orton did not interfere in Hardy’s latest title match, aggression between these two continued after SummerSlam to the point that Hardy drove Orton through a table via Swanton Bomb. They will try to end their feud inside Hell in a Cell, a match Hardy has wanted to compete in throughout his career.

Daniel Bryan & Brie Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse: The first match announced for the event, this immediately follows Miz’s diabolical win over Bryan at SummerSlam via brass knuckles smuggled to ringside by Maryse. It will be interesting to see how this mixed tag team match unfolds considering Maryse is just a few months post-pregnancy, and Bella said just a few months ago that she was officially retired.

SmackDown Tag Team Championship — New Day (c) vs. TBA: With the titles changing hands in a no-disqualification match on Tuesday, it would have made sense for a rubber match to go down at the pay-per-view. However, injury has sidelined the Bludgeons, and new No. 1 contenders will be decided after a couple triple threat matches.

2018 WWE Hell in a Cell predictions

Raw Tag Team Championship — Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Seth Rollins & Dean Ambrose: Though Ziggler & McIntyre just won the titles, one should expect The B-Team to get a rematch on Raw and be unsuccessful, opening the door for these four to meet at Hell in a Cell.

No predictions at this time: Shinsuke Nakamura, Finn Balor, Asuka, Bobby Lashley, Elias, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Rusev, The Usos, among others.