US Open results: Serena Williams advances, Sloane Stephens upset by Anastasija Sevastova

Serena Williams will be one of the final four women standing at the 2018 US Open. Williams punched her ticket to the semifinal with a win over No. 8 seed Karolína Pliskova at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Tuesday.

Williams took down her Czech opponent in two sets, winning 6-4, 6-3 in their quarterfinal meeting Tuesday — Williams’ first win against a Top-10 ranked opponent in 2018. The 36-year-old Williams got off to a slow start in the match, but quickly turned things around to win eight games in a row and close out Pliskova in dominant fashion.

Serena will move on to face Anastasija Sevastova, who dominated defending US Open champ Sloane Stephens on Tuesday with a 6-2, 6-3 rout in the quarterfinals. The third-seeded Stephens was the highest remaining women’s player in the Open with the top two seeds, Simona Halep and Caroline Wozniacki, going down early.

Sevastova, the No. 19 seed, played an unbelievable match to leave Williams and Madison Keys as the only two American women remaining.

Sevastova took five break points to Stephens’ two, as Stephens simply seemed unable to find her footing throughout the match. Sevastova served up only two aces, but she took advantage of a horrible day for Stephens’ second serve. Stephens went just 1 of 9 on her second serves, canceling out an outstanding 81 percent first serve percentage.

All in all, it’s a decent finish for Stephens, who had her ups and downs this season. After a first-round Australian Open exit, Stephens made the French Open finals where she lost to Simona Halep. At Wimbledon, she lost in the first round again, so a quarterfinal appearance in the US Open — though it wasn’t the goal — is a decent note on which to end such a tumultuous Grand Slam season.

In her last two matches, Sevastova has defeated Stephens and No. 7 Elina Svitolina. Her 18 winners against Stephens’ 13 were ultimately the difference in the match, as both players finished with 28 unforced errors.

The win was ultimately a grudge match for Sevastova, who lost to Stephens in last year’s US Open quarterfinals. This is her first US Open semifinal appearance after making it to quarters the past two years. Sevastova actually retired from tennis for the 2013 and 2014 seasons, so she’s coming back in a big way.

Keys is now the only player remaining from the 2017 all-USA women's semifinal, with CoCo Vandeweghe, Venus Williams and now Stephens all being eliminated.