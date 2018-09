CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Division has captured a jail escapee.

Summer Wright got loose during a checkup at a local medical facility early Monday morning.

She was being held at the Silverdale Jail since her arrest in Red Bank on theft charges.

She was recaptured Tuesday afternoon.

CoreCivic and Hamilton County authorities are investigating how she got away in the first place.