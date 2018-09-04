Detectives arrest suspect in murder of Gary McPherson in July

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County detectives have arrested a suspect in the murder of the brother of a high-ranking Chattanooga Police Department member.

Gary Percill McPherson was killed at his home on School Street in Ooltewah on July 23rd.

He was the brother of retired Assistant Police Chief Edwin McPherson.

Authorities have not released any details on what happened.

But detectives got warrants for the arrest of 48 year old Rodney Antonio Gearing on Tuesday afternoon.

They arrested him at a home in Ooltewah without incident around 6PM.

He has been charged with Criminal Homicide.