PGA Tour DFS, 2018 BMW Championship: Best DraftKings, FanDuel daily fantasy golf picks

Before you set your PGA Tour DFS lineups on DraftKings or FanDuel for the 2018 BMW Championship, you need to hear what Mike McClure has to say. McClure is a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career winnings, and he’s red-hot on his PGA Tour picks this year. Last week at the Dell Technologies Championship, McClure built his FanDuel and DraftKings lineups around Bryson DeChambeau. The result: DeChambeau claimed the title by two strokes, and anybody who had him in their lineup was well on their way to a profitable weekend.

Now McClure has set his sights on the 2018 BMW Championship and has revealed his optimal DFS lineups.

- Advertisement -

One huge name McClure is all over this week: Tony Finau at $10,800 on FanDuel and $9,500 on DraftKings.

Finau, who has finished 10th or better in three of his past four starts, is an almost sure-fire bet to be near the top of the leaderboard come Sunday. He enters this week’s tournament full of confidence and ranks inside the top 12 on the PGA Tour in both scoring average (69.577) and birdie average (4.11), which will let him rack up points this weekend at Aronimink Golf Club.

One player McClure is avoiding like the plague at the 2018 BMW Championship: Rory McIlroy ($11,500 on FanDuel, $10,300 on DraftKings).

McIlroy is among the most expensive players on FanDuel and DraftKings this week, but has finished 42nd or worse in his past two starts at the BMW Championship. McClure sees far better values than McIlroy in this week’s field.

McClure is also targeting multiple value picks you’re not even thinking about that will allow you to build a loaded roster with huge potential. Picks like these could be the difference between winning your DFS contests or going home with nothing.

So what 2018 BMW Championship lineup should you enter on DraftKings or FanDuel? And which mid-price player is the key to victory in DFS? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete optimal tournament lineups for FanDuel and DraftKings, all from the man who’s made nearly $2 million in daily fantasy sports, and find out.