NFL odds, picks for Week 1: Advanced computer model loves Steelers, Packers

NFL odds for Week 1 are out. It’s a massive 16-game slate with every NFL team in action. Week 1 begins Thursday when the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles, led by backup quarterback Nick Foles, take on the Falcons as 2.5-point favorites, down from an open of four. That’ll be followed by 13 games on Sunday, with the NFL Week 1 schedule wrapping up with a Monday Night Football double-header featuring the Jets visiting the Lions (-6.5) and Jon Gruden’s Raiders hosting the Rams (-4). With so many eye-popping games and so many NFL odds on the move, you need to see the NFL picks and projections from SportsLine’s advanced computer model.

This proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Office Pool players in 2016 and 2017. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

Now it has simulated every snap of Week 1 of the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and the results are in.

One Week 1 NFL pick we’ll give away: The Steelers, even with massive uncertainty surrounding star running back Le’Veon Bell’s status, go on the road and cover as four-point favorites against the Browns.

The line has come crashing down after Pittsburgh opened as 6.5-point favorites. Many expected Bell to report to camp ahead of the game, and teammates remain confident that he’ll show at some point this week.

But even if he doesn’t, James Conner is a capable backup who will go for about 50 yards on the ground, the model predicts. The overall talent edge remains with Pittsburgh against a Browns team that was winless in 2017. The model says Pittsburgh wins outright 64 percent of the time and covers the spread in over half of simulations. SportsLine’s model is also loving the Under (45.5) in Steelers-Browns, saying you can back it a strong 62 percent of the time.

Another Week 1 NFL pick we’ll give away: The Green Bay Packers (-7.5) will get a big victory in Aaron Rodgers‘ return against the NFC North rival Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football.

The Bears are hoping offseason acquisitions like receiver Allen Robinson and tight end Trey Burton help revitalize their offense. And over the weekend, they traded for 2016 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack. However, the model is calling for only 18 points for Chicago and for Green Bay to cover the 7.5-point spread at Lambeau Field. You can also confidently back the Under (47.5) because that hits in 61 percent of simulations.

The model also has a strong pick you need to see for the huge AFC showdown between Tom Brady and Deshaun Watson, and it’s also calling for one Super Bowl contender to come flying out of the gates with a monumental victory that doubles the spread. You can get all these NFL picks only over at SportsLine.

What NFL picks can you make with confidence in Week 1? Check out the NFL odds below and then visit SportsLine to see which NFL teams are winning more than 50 percent of simulations, all from the model that has beaten 98 percent of experts over the past two years.

Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles (-2.5, 45)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns (+4, 45.5)

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings (-6, 46)

Buffalo Bills at Baltimore Ravens (-7, 40.5)

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Giants (+3, 43.5)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints (-9.5, 49.5)

Houston Texans at New England Patriots (-6, 51)

Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts (-3, 47)

Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins (+1.5, 45)

Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5, 47.5)

Seattle Seahawks at Denver Broncos (-3, 42)

Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers (-3, 42.5)

Washington Redskins at Arizona Cardinals (PK, 44)

Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers (-7.5, 47.5)

New York Jets at Detroit Lions (-6.5, 44.5)

Los Angeles Rams at Oakland Raiders (+4.5, 49.5)