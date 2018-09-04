Mocs Ready For a Normal Game After Weather Plagued Opener

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) The Mocs must have felt like they played a double-header to open the season.

Their game against Tennessee Tech took nearly six hours to complete because of a weather delay early in the fourth quarter.

After three quarters of football on Thursday, the Mocs and Golden Eagles had to sit through a weather delay of 2 hours and 44 minutes.

Said defensive lineman Isaiah Mack:”It was something. It was something else I hope to never have to do that again. I took a pretty good nap in the locker room.”

Said head coach Tom Arth:”You know it’s a tough deal. It’s a really tough situation. Our guys are soaking wet from sweat, and they are in an air conditioned locker room. They are in there and a few of them are covered up in towels.”

When play resumed, the Mocs finished off a 34-10 victory around 1 am at Finley stadium.

Said Arth:”It did feel a little like practice. There were maybe ten people in the stands, so it was very quiet and very odd.”

Said Mack:”Prime example when we came out after that three hour break, we stopped them on the goal line. I think that showed a lot of people that we are coming to play ball.”

The Mocs offense made a splash before the rain with scoring plays of 40, 64, and 89-yards.

Said offensive lineman Harrison Moon:”Being a bigger guy, short drives are always the best. Not it’s great. It’s great seeing guys like TP (Tyrell Price) and Bryce (Nunnelly) have a break out game and just do their thing and do what we know they are capable of.”

Bryce Nunnelly’s 89-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter put the Mocs ahead to stay.

Said Arth:”That’s one of those moments that’s something I hope is a defining moment for our team.”

A bigger defining moment would be knocking off the Citadel this weekend in the Mocs SoCon opener.

Said Arth:”It’s going to be physical. It’s going to be nasty, but it’s also exciting.”

Said Mack:”Not going to be a lot of passes. It’s just who wants to win. If you can run the ball, you can win the game.”