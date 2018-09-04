Massachusetts congressional primary less about policy issues than representation

One of the primary races to be decided Tuesday in Massachusetts pits one liberal against another — Boston City Council member Ayana Pressley is challenging ten-term incumbent Rep. Michael Capuano. Capuano, a vestige of Boston’s white ethnic political machine, was first elected in 1998. He has been a reliable liberal vote in the House for nearly 20 years, and is a longtime supporter of progressive policies such as Medicare for All. Pressley argues that Capuano represents an old guard of politics, and it’s time for a change. The race for Capuano’s seat is less about policy issues than representation – Massachusett’s 7th Congressional District is the only one in the state with more non-whites than whites.

Capuano has been endorsed by prominent Massachusetts figures, including former Gov. Deval Patrick, the state’s first black governor. He also has the support of the Congressional Black Caucus. He has raised twice as much money as Pressley. However, Pressley has the endorsement of popular state Attorney General Maura Healey.

Pressley, the first African-American woman elected to the Boston City Council in 2009 is considered by many to be an outsider candidate, drawing comparisons to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the young democratic socialist who shocked the Democratic establishment by defeating New York Rep. Joe Crowley in his primary in June.

Pressley may be considered an outsider by virtue of who she is. Capuano is a white man was born and raised in the district, and served as mayor of Somerville before he was elected to his congressional seat. Pressley is originally from Chicago, Illinois. As a black woman, Pressley is challenging the traditional political hierarchy that has defined Boston politics for decades.

But both Pressley and Capuano admit there’s likely no difference between them in terms of the way they’ll vote in Congress, and moreover, neither one has expressed outright opposition against Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi. Still, if Pressley wins the primary, she potentially joins Ocasio-Cortez in New York, Stacey Abrams in Georgia and Andrew Gillum in Florida in the ranks of progressive, non-white politicians who represent demographic change and perspective in the Democratic Party. Pressley has been endorsed by Ocasio-Cortez, and has been profiled in several news outlets. Capuano may have the name recognition, but Pressley has some momentum.

Polls close in Massachusetts at 8:00 p.m.