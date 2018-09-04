Mariners players get into clubhouse fight before Tuesday's game against Orioles, report says

The Seattle Mariners entered Tuesday with dwindling playoff odds — SportsLine had them making the postseason in less than five percent of their simulations. Predictably, the Mariners are disappointed with their once-storybook season devolving into another disappointment.

Evidently, the Mariners have decided the best way to remedy the situation is by fighting among each other. Prior to Tuesday’s game against the Orioles, the M’s asked the media to clear out from the clubhouse just moments before unknown players partook in a kerfuffle. Here’s more, courtesy of ESPN:

Servais did not name the players who were involved — he was on the field when the incident occurred — but The Associated Press reported that shortstop Jean Segura and catcher Mike Zunino were among them.

There’s no telling what set off the whole mess, or whether it was even baseball-related. Don’t expect to learn too much more in the way of details, either — the M’s have little incentive to talk about it beyond the usual and tried-and-true approach that boils down to “stuff like this happens.”

Still, it’s fair to feel bad for Mariners fans — if not due to this story, then at least because baseball’s longest postseason drought is all but ensured of carrying over into another season.