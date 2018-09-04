What to watch for

The confirmation hearing process is expected to last much longer than one day. Here are some things to watch for during the back-and-forth of questioning.

Senators to watch

Senators to watch for: Keep an eye on questions and reactions from senators who are vulnerable this fall. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, Sen. Joe Donnelly, D-Indiana, Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-North Dakota, and Sen. Clare McCaskill, D-Missouri, have yet to say whether they will support Kavanaugh.

Executive power

Democrats are sure to ask hammer Kavanaugh with questions about whether he believes a sitting president can be indicted, particularly after former longtime Trump lawyer Michael Cohen alleged that Mr. Trump directed him to take actions that violated campaign finance law.

In 2009, Kavanaugh seemed to suggest that presidents should be immune from criminal prosecutions and investigations until after leaving office, writing, “I believe it vital that the president be able to focus on his never-ending tasks with as few distractions as possible.”

Abortion

Kavanaugh’s views on abortion are documented but still unclear. He has approved some restrictions on abortion, such as for an underage undocumented immigrant who wanted one. But he also gives much weight to precedent. After meeting with Kavanaugh lsat month, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, said Kavanaugh assured her that he views Roe v. Wade as “settled law.”