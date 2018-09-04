CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — People in Chattanooga are working to stop the violence, by helping ex-offenders get on the right path.

Toriq Johnson is part of a crew doing construction work on this home.

Some of the people working with him are ex offenders.

“I am giving opportunities other young males that have been through troubles that fell through the cracks,” Johnson said.

Hi son, who was on the job today, inspired him to do this.

“My son was recently incarcerated and as soon as he got out I went right at it. With trying to keep him off the streets and start learning new trades and skills that I learned to keep him motivated,” Johnson said.

Jemarow Tillison was also working today. He was recently released after 12 years behind bars.

‘When I got out it was kind of hard. You know what I am saying, you have to continue to strive for what you believe in,” Tillison said.

He is glad he has this opportunity.

“When you are working, you are showing the youth that there is something more and better and greater in life than being on these streets,” Tillison said.

Johnson says overall he is seeing violence go down.

“I notice in different neighborhoods are starting to come together. We are holding each other accountable,” Johnson said.

Tillison says to get on the right path all you need is determination and support

“It is possible to change, you’ve just got to be willing,” he said.

Johnson and other community members recently held a march to show they won’t tolerate violence.