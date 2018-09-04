Hamilton County swears in elected officials

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County officials were sworn in this morning.

The inaugural ceremony was at the Chattanooga Convention Center.

Different officials, including the county mayor and sheriff, took their oaths.

County commission and school board members were sworn in.

New school board member, Jenny Hill told us this day meant a lot.

“It is humbling to be at a position where my peers and my neighbors have come together and said we believe in what you believe in too and so I am excited and energized to get started.”

There are three new people on county commission and two new members on the school board.

They will attend their first meetings this month.