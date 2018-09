RESACA, Georgia (WDEF) – The Gordon County Sheriff says his investigators are looking into the death of an infant near the Whitfield County line.

They were called to a home Monday morning on North Airport Circle.

- Advertisement -

A 3 month old girl had died overnight.

Witnesses say the baby was alive and well around midnight.

But they found her unresponsive in the morning.

The Georgia Crime Laboratory will determine a cause of death.