Fantasy Football Rankings 2018: Top sleepers from proven model that predicted Davante Adams' huge year

The new NFL season is officially here. It’s been a wild preseason, with major injuries, teams struggling to find their rhythm, and rookies like Saquon Barkley ready to make a major impact. If you haven’t drafted, you don’t have much time to find proven 2018 Fantasy Football rankings to be your wingman. They’ll show you which 2018 Fantasy Football sleepers and breakouts to target and which busts will sink your season. Just ask anyone who drafted Packers wideout Davante Adams last year. Barely among the top 20 receivers in many experts’ Fantasy Football rankings, Adams ended up carrying the Packers with team-highs in touchdowns (10) and catches (74). Anyone who drafted him got WR1 production with just a fourth-round pick.

The team at SportsLine was all over Adams from the start, labeling him a WR1 even with Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb in the fold, and he finished as the 11th-best wideout. Anyone who listened to their advice made a run at their league title. Now, SportsLine has simulated the entire season 10,000 times and released its latest 2018 Fantasy Football rankings, along with plenty of sleepers, breakouts, and busts.

SportsLine’s model is powered by the same people who powered projections for all three major Fantasy companies. And that same group is sharing its 2018 Fantasy Football cheat sheets.

SportsLine’s cheat sheets and rankings, available for leagues on many major sites, are updated multiple times every day. Any time an injury occurs or there’s a change on a depth chart, the team at SportsLine updates its cheat sheets. When Derrius Guice and Jerick McKinnon tore their ACLs, SportsLine immediately updated its Fantasy Football rankings 2018.

We can tell you SportsLine’s 2018 Fantasy Football rankings and cheat sheets are all over Buccaneers RB Peyton Barber. Drafters are sleeping on him all the way until the 10th round.

Barber finished last season with at least 12 Fantasy points in three of his final six games and he’s expected to see the majority of the work after outplaying rookie Ronald Jones in training camp and in the preseason. The loss of Jameis Winston for the first three weeks could also help Barber’s effectiveness since the Buccaneers will lean on his explosive playmaking ability. SportsLine’s 2018 Fantasy Football rankings have Barber slotted similarly to running backs like Jamaal Williams (eighth-round ADP), Dion Lewis (eighth) and Marshawn Lynch (seventh).

Another sleeper that SportsLine’s Fantasy Football rankings 2018 have identified: Rams WR Cooper Kupp.

Kupp exploded onto the Fantasy scene as a rookie last season. In fact, he was the No. 2 Fantasy rookie receiver in 2017 and scored the most Fantasy points of any Rams receiver last year. He was also a major red-zone threat for Jared Goff, finishing fourth in red-zone targets in the entire NFL with 23.

SportsLine’s Fantasy football rankings 2018 have Kupp (ninth-round ADP) giving drafters similar production as wide receivers like Chris Hogan, Brandin Cooks and Allen Robinson, who all have an ADP in the seventh round.

SportsLine is also high on a wide receiver who’s not even on your radar, but has had 13 touchdowns the last two seasons. You can get him dirt cheap in drafts and SportsLine says he’ll out-perform players like Michael Crabtree (eight TDs last season), Alshon Jeffery (nine), and Jordy Nelson (20 TDs last two seasons).

So what Fantasy Football sleepers should you snatch in your draft? And which wide receiver can you wait on until late? Visit SportsLine now to get Fantasy Football cheat sheets from the model that called Davante Adams’ huge season and find out.