Dalton Police looking for two suspects in credit card fraud case

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Dalton Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a couple of stolen credit card suspects.

They say the pair racked up more than $200 in charges with the cards.

Police got the call when a resident noticed bogus charges on his card on August 16th.

The card was used at six stores on Walnut Avenue:

Walmart

Dollar Tree

Red Box (outside Walmart)

Mapco (Riverbend Road)

Walmart Neighborhood Market

Steak and Shake

But the victim still had his cards, so he isn’t sure how they got his account information.

The photos came from the stores.

The male wore a camouflage ball cap with a black shirt and pants and appears to have braided hair. The female wore a white shirt with a design of lips and a tongue similar to the Rolling Stones logo on the front and had a long blonde ponytail sticking out of a blue ball cap.

The pair were driving a newer model silver Ford Fusion.

If you recognize them, please contact Detective Brian Shirley at 706-278-9085, extension 9189.