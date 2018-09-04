Cleveland VFW hall destroyed by fire

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – VFW post 2895 in Cleveland is a total loss after a fire tore through the building last night.

Seven units responded to the call.

It took crews almost 13 hours to put the blaze out after it started around eleven thirty p-m.

No one was injured in the fire but the entire structure was destroyed.

Local band “No One Special” was set to play a show at the post on Saturday evening but lost all their band equipment to the fire.

Cleveland Fire Inspector Lt. Craig Foote told us “When firefighters got there which was approximately 11:30 in the evening, they did see fire coming through the roof which was approximately 30 feet in the air. and the building was fully involved.”

The Cleveland fire department is still investigating the cause of the fire.