Barcelona, Lionel Messi will reportedly play January La Liga match in Miami vs. Girona

Barcelona is used to spending some of its summers in the United States for preseason, but now it looks like they’ll be coming in the middle of the Spanish league season for a match. On Aug. 18, La Liga announced a 15-year partnership with USA-based Relevent Sports to help promote the sport in North America. The deal included one La Liga match to North America every season. On Monday, Diario Sport is reporting that Lionel Messi and Barcelona will take on fellow Catalan club Girona in the first league match played outside of Spain.

Here’s what you need to know, according to the report:

When and where is the match?

- Advertisement -

Sunday, Jan. 27 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Why Miami?

Miami was home to the historic Real Madrid-Barcelona match at the Hard Rock Stadium in 2017 during the International Champions Cup, which was formed by Relevent Sports, which was founded by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross. Ross was one of the key figures in striking a deal to bring La Liga matches to North America. He’s also all in on bringing marquee friendlies to Miami and other major American venues, so it would only make sense to start things off in Miami.

Will Barcelona lose a home match?

No, it replaces Girona’s home match against Barcelona, and the report says it could result in a €4-million profit for the club.

What does La Liga have to say about this report?

Not yet. When reached for comment, La Liga’s office in Spain released the following statement to CBS Sports:

“We continue working with our new partner Relevent Sports to organize the first La Liga game in the United States. However, we can not yet confirm the details as there is nothing decided at this moment. Not the teams that will play, where they will play or the matchday or season.”

What this all means

It’s historic. It will be the first La Liga match played outside of Spain, and the U.S. will get it, as we know. If it is officially Barcelona, fans here really couldn’t ask for more. While Real Madrid is equally popular and historically superior, Barca is arguably the world’s biggest club with the world’s biggest star, Lionel Messi. For Girona, it stinks for fans that can’t make the match, but if the money that goes to the club benefits the club when it comes to acquiring better players, it may, in the end, be worth it for them.