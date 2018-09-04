2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings: Two spots remain in Round of 16

The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season is in full swing as drivers look to secure their spot in the playoffs. Drivers can clinch a berth in the Round of 16 with a win at any of the tracks (excluding the All-Star Race) through the September 9 race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

If there are less than 16 winners by the time the playoffs kick off on September 16 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the rest of the field will be decided by points accumulated through stages across the season. Once the playoffs begin, drivers can either advance to the Rounds of 12 and 8 through wins and merit. The top four drivers will advance to the championship in Homestead-Miami in late November.

Drivers who have already secured a playoff spot

  • Kevin Harvick (7 wins)
  • Kyle Busch (6 wins)
  • Martin Truex Jr. (4 wins)
  • Clint Bowyer (2 wins)
  • Brad Keselowski (1 win)
  • Chase Elliott (1 win)
  • Kurt Busch (1 win)
  • Erik Jones (1 win)
  • Joey Logano (1 win)
  • Austin Dillon (1 win)
  • Ryan Blaney (merit)
  • Kyle Larson (merit)
  • Denny Hamlin (merit)
  • Aric Almirola (merit)

2018 NASCAR Cup Series standings

POSITION DRIVER CAR # POINTS BEHIND WINS PLAYOFF POINTS
1.

Kyle Busch

18

1038

LEADER

6

35

2.

Kevin Harvick

4

999

-39

7

40

3.

Martin Truex Jr.

78

883

-155

4

27

4.

Kurt Busch

41

835

-203

1

7

5.

Joey Logano

22

818

-220

1

8

6.

Brad Keselowski

2

785

-253

1

9

7.

Kyle Larson

42

783

-255

0

2

8.

Clint Bowyer

14

777

-261

2

10

9.

Ryan Blaney

12

755

-283

0

5

10.

Denny Hamlin

11

738

-300

0

2

11.

Chase Elliott

9

737

-301

1

8

12.

Aric Almirola

10

681

-357

0

1

13.

Erik Jones

20

679

-359

1

5

14.

Jimmie Johnson

48

605

-433

0

0

15.

Alex Bowman

88

586

-452

0

0

16.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17

518

-520

0

2

17.

Ryan Newman

31

503

-535

0

0

18.

Austin Dillon

3

496

-542

1

5
