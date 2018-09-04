2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series standings: Two spots remain in Round of 16

The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season is in full swing as drivers look to secure their spot in the playoffs. Drivers can clinch a berth in the Round of 16 with a win at any of the tracks (excluding the All-Star Race) through the September 9 race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

If there are less than 16 winners by the time the playoffs kick off on September 16 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the rest of the field will be decided by points accumulated through stages across the season. Once the playoffs begin, drivers can either advance to the Rounds of 12 and 8 through wins and merit. The top four drivers will advance to the championship in Homestead-Miami in late November.

Drivers who have already secured a playoff spot

Kevin Harvick (7 wins)

Kyle Busch (6 wins)

Martin Truex Jr. (4 wins)

Clint Bowyer (2 wins)

Brad Keselowski (1 win)

Chase Elliott (1 win)

Kurt Busch (1 win)

Erik Jones (1 win)

Joey Logano (1 win)

Austin Dillon (1 win)

Ryan Blaney (merit)

Kyle Larson (merit)

Denny Hamlin (merit)

Aric Almirola (merit)

2018 NASCAR Cup Series standings