COHUTTA, Georgia (WDEF) – Someone is walking around Murray County with a $12.5 Million lottery ticket.

The Georgia Lottery reports that Thursday’s Jumbo Bucks jackpot ticket was sold in Cohutta.

- Advertisement -

The winning ticket was sold at the One Stop Shop on Cleveland Highway.

The winning numbers are 15-25-34-40-43-46.

The winner has not come forward yet.

They have 180 days to do so.