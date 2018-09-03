Women's roller derby makes a comeback as a way to unwind

TEMECULA, Calif. — Under the night lights, 45-year-old Bryna Chadwick, known as “Risky Business,” is getting out some of her aggressions. She uses that name “because skating at my age is risky business,” she says with a laugh.

For Chadwick, it’s a risk worth taking. More than a quarter of roller derby players are now over the age of 35. It’s one of America’s fastest growing sports.

- Advertisement -

“We might soccer-mom on the side, but we skate derby,” she said.

The team is made up of nurses, waitresses, software engineers and full-time moms.

Fifty-two-year-old Elianna Jameson — or “Foxxy Bloxxy Brown” — is on her ninth pair of skates.

“The fact that me taking up more space in the world was a valuable thing on this track was very attractive to me,” Jameson said. “I have never played a sport before.”

That’s why there’s an emphasis on recruiting from all demographics. “Fresh Meat Night” is where those who have never done derby are invited to try, and try again.

Skating derby means “falling a lot and getting up, time and time again, and trying it,” Chadwick said. “When skaters say they can’t do it, we tell them they can’t do it yet!”

CBS News

It’s easier to get people excited, now that the 1970s version of roller derby is gone. No more fake brawls, fake falls and trick skating.

“As the popularity died down, they moved away from theatrics and they really changed it into a legitimate sport that showcases the athleticism of the skaters,” Chadwick said.

Girl power is now more than just a saying — it’s how you roll.