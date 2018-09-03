Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – September 3, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Feeling Like Summer For Labor Day Monday !



Mostly clear this morning, some areas of patchy fog possible where we saw showers and storms Sunday afternoon. Monday morning lows in the low 70’s.

For Labor Day Afternoon, more sunshine and very slim chances for afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will still be around 90° and we’ll be feeling very muggy.

Summer sunshine and summer heat will continue for the middle part of the week.

By midweek, we may see a few more clouds in the area and a few showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

We’re keeping an eye on the tropics as they become more active. We will likely see some development in the Gulf of Mexico this week, but for now it appears that area of unsettled weather will stay south and west of us.

