Union Gospel Mission serves barbecue to support homeless

The Union Gospel Mission used the holiday to raise funds for their cause.

They hosted their fourth annual free barbeque fundraiser.

- Advertisement -

People from the community came to enjoy barbeque and company at the New Haven Baptist Church in East Brainerd and the Friendship Baptist church in Hixson.

Last year the event raised thousands of dollars to help people struggling with homelessness and addiction.

Donna Rector, Wife of reverend Jon Rector oversaw the barbeque picnic today.

“We have a lot of church family that comes out and helps us and we really, you know they support us and we really feel blessed by that.”

The fundraising goal for this years event was 75 hundred dollars.