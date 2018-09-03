TECH BYTE: Make Pictures Perfect with Photo Editing Apps

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — We all want great looking photos to post on social media.

Smartphone apps can make it happen with just a little editing.

There are hundreds of free ones you can download to make your photos picture perfect.

If you’re a big fan of filters, then the Darkroom app is for you.

You can choose from some of the free filters already on the app, or make one of your own, and save it for later.

You can do basic photo editing, as well.

Another easy app to use that most people have is Instagram.

You can choose between several filters to make the pictures more dramatic, or just keep it simple.

You can do the basics on Instagram. You can straighten and sharpen your pictures, or adjust the brightness.

The nice thing about Instagram, is you can link it to your other social media accounts – like Facebook and Twitter – so it’s easy to post the pictures to multiple websites all at once.

Another good editing app to have is Snapseed (iOS, Android).

It also has filters to choose from, but even more editing tools than Instagram.

The brush tool lets you choose where you want to adjust the exposure.

The healing one makes it easy to get rid of blemishes, or other objects altogether.

With any of these apps, you can save all of the edited pictures right to your phone.

And one more tip for improving your pictures – just take more of them!

Practice makes perfect.