PIKEVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – On Sunday, a Bledsoe County Deputy found a stolen truck inside a shed on Sequatchie Road.

He said it looked like the shed was built around the truck to hide it within sight of Highway 127.

- Advertisement -

The 2013 Dodge Ram was stolen in 2015.

Investigators believe the property owner was selling parts off of the truck.

Deputies asked Jerry Haire to deconstruct his shed so they could get to the vehicle.

Haire has been charged with theft of property over $10,000.