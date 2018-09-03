Police shoot man who opened fire at San Diego racetrack: Reports

- Advertisement -

SAN DIEGO — A sheriff’s deputy shot a man who reportedly fired his weapon into the air Sunday evening at a horse-racing track, according to a witness who spoke to CBS affiliate KFMB-TV. The shooting at the Del Mar racetrack took place as a concert by the rapper Ice Cube was scheduled to start soon.

The man who was shot was taken to a nearby hospital, but his condition is unknown, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

A video of the shooting that was posted on Twitter records the sounds of several shots being fired before a man falls to the ground. Two deputies appear to holster their guns as one shouts at a gathering crowd to “get back, get back, get back.” Passing concert-goers can be heard shouting expletives after the shooting.

KFMB-TV writes that you could hear an announcer during on-air coverage of the race shouting “there is gun fire at the track.”

Sheriff’s officials could not immediately be reached by The Associated Press about the shooting.

At 7:22 p.m., the Del Mar racetrack tweeted that the “situation has been contained” and said the concert “is moving forward as planned.”

KFMB-TV says no other injuries were reported as of Sunday evening.

A video from the scene, and posted on Twitter, shows officers tending to the victim (viewer discretion advised):