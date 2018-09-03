CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Piney Woods Baptist Church Pastor says “God is good even in the midst of trouble” after church sustains significant damage in fire.

Chattanooga Fire Department official Chris Warren says the fire was reported at 11:38 Sunday night.

Flames were visible when crews arrived.

The pastor says they will be meeting Monday to figure out where they will have service this upcoming Wednesday and how ever many days after that.

Members say “Nothing” is going to keep them from worshiping God.

Several crews responded due to it being a second alarm fire. However, all the units weren’t utilized.

It was out in 20 minutes. The church did sustain significant damage.