Officer shot, 1 suspect dead near Georgia Walmart

ATLANTA (AP) – A police officer has been shot near a Walmart store in Georgia.

Local media outlets report the officer was flown to a hospital Monday afternoon following the shooting in Covington. His condition was not immediately known.

Police say officers were responding to report of a shoplifting, when the suspects ran behind the store and fired, hitting one of the officers.

One suspect was shot and killed at the scene; two others are in police custody.

The incident happened at about 1 p.m. Monday. Covington is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta.

