No. 2 Clemson football plans to use both quarterbacks in big Week 2 game vs. Texas A&M

It turns out that playing a game against Furman wasn’t enough to decide Clemson’s quarterback depth chart. Both Kelly Bryant, who started the opener, and Trevor Lawrence are expected to see time against No. 2 Clemson’s next opponent, Texas A&M.

“Both had some mistakes and both missed a couple of easy throws, but I think [that’s from] the adrenaline and the emotion of the first game,” said Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, per the Independent Mail, when asked about how his quarterbacks performed. “They both settled in and made some big-time plays. That’s what they need to do, they just need to play well. But I didn’t see anything that would say, ‘Hey, this guy doesn’t deserve the opportunity to play.’ Practice counts, so we’ve got a week of practice. You don’t just get a pass to the next week.”

- Advertisement -

It’s hard to disagree with Swinney’s assessment, or the decision to use both against the Aggies. Kelly Bryant was 10 of 16 for 127 yards and a touchdown in the game, and he also rushed for 44 yards and a score. Trevor Lawrence was 9 of 15 for 137 yards with three touchdowns. The passing game seemed to be a bit more explosive with Lawrence, as he averaged 9.1 yards per attempt to Bryant’s 7.9, but Bryant can do a lot more with his legs than Lawrence.

Plus, again, the game was against Furman.

Odds are that the veteran Bryant will get the start against Texas A&M with Lawrence getting a series here and there as well. How they play against the Aggies could help determine who gets the most snaps going forward.