Nick Saban finally declares Tua Tagovailoa Alabama's starting QB, but Jalen Hurts will still play

Nick Saban did it. He finally answered the question about who Alabama’s starting quarterback is. It’s Tua Tagovailoa, which isn’t a surprise seeing as he started Alabama’s win against Louisville in Week 1, but it was still the first start of his collegiate career.

“I think everybody knows Tua is going to start this game (vs. Arkansas State) and we’re going to use Jalen’s skill set however we can to benefit the team,” Saban told reporters Monday. “Now we know, and you know.”

Now Saban knows how to get reporters to stop asking him who his starting QB is.

Seriously, though, this isn’t a surprise, nor is it a surprise that Jalen Hurts will continue to see playing time. Still, it’s clear that Alabama’s offense has a much higher ceiling with Tagovailoa at quarterback. In fact, one could argue that it’s not fair for Alabama to have Tagovailoa at QB.

For years, Alabama has dominated college football with a game manager at QB, and now it might have one of the best in the nation under center. Of course, it also has one that’s more likely to take risks than past Alabama signal callers, and that’s one reason why we shouldn’t write off Hurts just yet.

Tua is capable of making plays Hurts can’t, but he’s also capable of making mistakes Hurts wouldn’t, and Saban won’t be afraid to go back to Hurts if he feels the need to.

Whether or not he’s willing to tell you that, well, just ask him.