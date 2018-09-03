Motorists advised to be on guard for deer as fall approaches

ROME, Ga. (AP) – Police in north Georgia have responded to multiple reports of motorists colliding with deer in recent days – and state wildlife officials say the danger will escalate through the fall.

The Rome News-Tribune reports that Rome police recently investigated three reports of deer crashing into moving cars within a two-day span.

Rome is about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northwest of Atlanta.

Wildlife officials with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources recently sent out an alert that urged motorists to pay extra attention to the roadsides as the season of peak deer activity approaches.

Deer mating season occurs between October and late December.