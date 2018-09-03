Mocs Receiver Bryce Nunnelly Named SoCon Offensive Player of the Week

(soconsports.com) SPARTANBURG, S.C. – The Southern Conference named its football players of the week Monday for all games played Aug. 30 to Sept. 1. Chattanooga wide receiver Bryce Nunnelly was named the Offensive Player of the Week, The Citadel linebacker Noah Dawkins was named the Defensive Player of the Week and Samford placekicker Mitchell Fineran was tabbed Special Teams Player of the Week. The players of the week are selected by the league office.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Bryce Nunnelly, Chattanooga, So., WR, Cleveland, Tenn.

Chattanooga wide receiver Bryce Nunnelly caught seven passes for 161 yards and a touchdown in the Mocs’ season-opening, 34-10 win over Tennessee Tech on Thursday, averaging 23 yards per reception. His 89-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter put Chattanooga ahead to stay after the Golden Eagles had taken their only lead of the game, 7-6. Nunnelly’s 89-yard catch is tied for the fifth-longest in school history and is the Mocs’ longest since a school-record 94-yard reception in 1997.