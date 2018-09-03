LSU vs. Miami score: No. 25 Tigers impress in opener by mowing down No. 8 Canes

The Week 1 Sunday night special turned out to be a Sunday night stomping by No. 25 LSU, which started hot and cruised to a 33-17 win over No. 8 Miami. Paced by a solid rushing performance from Nick Brossette, a terrifying defense and an efficient performance from transfer quarterback Joe Burrow, the Tigers mowed down the Hurricanes at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

It was a huge win for Ed Orgeron’s group, and the win could set the tone for the entire season. Meanwhile, Sunday night Miami’s fourth straight loss after nearly finishing the 2017 regular season undefeated last year.

- Advertisement -

What did we learn Sunday night? Let’s take a look.

1. LSU has … an offense: It’s been a long time since the Tigers have had an offense that was even remotely threatening, but they showed one against the vaunted ‘Canes defense. With no known feature back coming into the game, Brossette ended that talk quickly with 125 yards and two touchdowns, including a 50-yard scamper in the first half. What’s more, Burrow, the transfer signal caller from Ohio State, had complete control of the offense, dropping a couple of dimes deep downfield and managing the offense like a seasoned veteran. He certainly did not look like a player making his first career start. Sure, his stats weren’t great — 11-of-24 passing for 140 yards — but there was never a true concern under center, which is new territory for the Tigers.

If this continues, LSU will have a legit chance to win the SEC West, though the path still is a bit rocky with a trip to Auburn looming in Week 3 and games against the two national title game participants, Georgia and Alabama. But solid quarterback play, a bruising rushing attack and an offensive line that dominated a good ‘Canes defense sounds like a recipe for success for Orgeron and Co.

2. Miami might not have an offense: The ‘Canes faded late last season when their only three losses came in the final three games. The reason? The offense lost its identity, quarterback Malik Rosier struggled and the tremendous amount of turnover luck seemed to run out. It was more of the same against the Tigers. The LSU defense found its way into the backfield early and often, Rosier consistently lost composure in the face of pressure, and the running game never got going.

Granted, Devin White, Greedy Williams and the LSU defense is one of the best in the country. But with games against Florida State, Boston College and Virginia Tech down the road, repeating as the ACC Coastal champions might be easier said than done.

3. Coach O needed this: When you’re name is at or near the top of every offseason hot seat list, it’s imperative to get off to a good start — especially in a big game. The offense looked solid enough to take some heat off his back, especially with Burrow looking more like an asset than a liability.

Is he in the clear now? Of course not.

We don’t know if Burrow can be the guy who wins a game himself if and when the defense has a bad day. We don’t know if Miami will turn out to be a disaster — just like Notre Dame was two years ago when Texas was “back” after a win on the opening Sunday of the season.

For now, though, Orgeron gets to enjoy a cooler seat. We’ll see what happens in two weeks when they go to Auburn.

CBS Sports was with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Miami vs. LSU. If you are unable to view the updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.