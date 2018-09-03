6th Calvary Museum presents Labor Day at the Post

Citizens in Fort Oglethorpe celebrated the Labor Day holiday today at Labor Day at the Post.

The festival brought together members of the community to enjoy live music, a petting zoo, family fun activities and shopping.

The event is held every year and is now run by the 6th Cavalry Museum.

Fort Oglethorpe city councilwoman Paula Stinnett emceed the event.

“The best thing about Labor Day at The Post is the people. Seeing people that come from miles and miles around to join us at this particular festival and how important and meaningful it is to a lot of family traditions.”

Stinnett also said she loves all the live music that gets to be shared with the community.