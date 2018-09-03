Jim Harbaugh responds to ex-Wolverine Braylon Edwards calling out Michigan: 'Come after me'

One week into the 2018 season and the criticism is already ratcheting up for Michigan and coach Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines lost to Notre Dame on Saturday 24-17, though the score didn’t reflect how one-sided the game really was. The Fighting Irish stymied Michigan from ever getting anything going offensively.

Out of frustration, one famous Michigan alum, Braylon Edwards, decided to take to the Twitter streets. He called out center Cesar Ruiz for being “weak” and said Ole Miss transfer quarterback Shea Patterson was “scared.” He then called the Michigan program “trash.”

Meeting with reporters on Monday, Harbaugh was asked about Edwards’ comments. The fourth-year coach was disappointed on two levels.

“Number one, first of all, it’s not true. It’s not factual. There’s nobody in our program who thinks those things about any player on our team, let alone the two players he describes,” Harbaugh said. “On the other level, it’s disappointing that a member of the Big Ten Network would choose to attack the character to our players. It’s disappointing.”

“If someone else wants to attack the character of anybody on our ball club, come after me,” he continued. “It’s not true. And nobody in the program thinks that about any player on our team. Just so you know, that’s not coming from anybody inside here.”

You can watch the full video below, courtesy of MLive.com.

This wouldn’t be the first time a former player has publicly spoken critically of his alma mater or its coach. However, Edwards, a record-setting wide receiver for Michigan from 2001-04, is a member of the Big Ten Network as an analyst. In response, the BTN has suspended Edwards for violating the company’s social media policy. The tweet has also since been deleted.

Still, Edwards’ mini-rant reflects the growing frustrations with Harbaugh. Michigan is on a four-game losing streak dating back to last season. The offense could continue to be a major liability, too, if it doesn’t show improvement. It’s Year 4 and the lack of even a Big Ten East title is beginning to hurt Harbaugh.

Michigan will try to rebound from its 0-1 start in a home game against Western Michigan in Week 2.