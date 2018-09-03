Florida State vs. Virginia Tech score: Live game updates, football highlights, stats, full coverage

Florida State has fielded just three full-time coaches since 1976, the most recent being Willie Taggart, who officially makes his debut with the No. 19 Seminoles on Monday night against ACC rival Virginia Tech at what should be an incredible atmosphere at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida. It’s a massive stage for Taggart’s FSU debut, wrapping up the first full weekend of college football with the entire country watching on Monday night football, college style.

No. 20 Virginia Tech has returned to its spot as one of the programs on top of the ACC under Justin Fuente, totaling 19 wins and a pair of top-25 finishes across his two seasons. Sophomore quarterback Josh Jackson was one of the most prolific rookies in the country last season, leading the nation among freshmen and setting a new VT freshman record with 2,991 passing yards. The Hokies have seen a lot of turnover on the defensive side of the ball heading into 2018, but with Jackson at the helm there’s still high expectations for Virginia Tech in ACC play this year.

- Advertisement -

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest scores, highlights and analysis from Florida State vs. Virginia Tech. If you are unable to view the live updates below, please click here.

Thanks for stopping by.