Wisconsin pilot flees officers, later crashes into cornfield

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) – Authorities say they were trying to arrest a Wisconsin man on a domestic abuse-related charge when he fled in an airplane before crashing into a cornfield.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says officers went to Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh on Friday night to try to arrest the 47-year-old for violating a restraining order and other charges. For 18 days, investigators had checked locations he was known to frequent, including the hanger where he kept his plane.

- Advertisement -

The department says he took off despite instructions from the control tower to hold until officers arrived, nearly hitting an Oshkosh police car before becoming airborne. The twin-engine plane crashed about two hours later near Waupaca, about 40 miles away.

The pilot was hospitalized with serious injuries that weren’t life-threatening. Charges are pending in connection to the plane incident.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)