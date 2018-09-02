Weather Update: Sunday Night’s Forecast – September 2, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Feeling Like Summer For Labor Day Weekend!



Showers and storms fizzling out through the evening with temperatures remaining mild.

Mostly clear overnight; areas of patchy fog possible where we saw showers and storms this afternoon. Monday morning lows around 70°.

For Labor Day, more sunshine and very slim chances for afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will still be around 90° and we’ll be feeling muggy.

Summer sunshine and summer heat will continue for the middle part of the week.

By midweek, we may see a few more clouds in the area and a few showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

We’re keeping an eye on the tropics as they become more active. We will likely see some development in the Gulf of Mexico this week, but for now it appears that area of unsettled weather will stay south and west of us.

