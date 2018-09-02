Saints will reportedly sign former Patriots running back Mike Gillislee to one-year deal

It took just one day for former New England Patriots running back Mike Gillislee to find a new team. According to a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Gillislee will sign a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints.

The Saints need some help at running back early in the season, as Mark Ingram will be suspended for the first four games of the year. Alvin Kamara is expected to be the team’s lead back while Ingram is out and share touches with him once Ingram returns, but Gillislee can fill in as a short-yardage and goal-line back.

Gillislee started last season off with a bang, rushing for three touchdowns in the Patriots’ season-opening loss to the Chiefs. However, he ran just 83 times for 310 yards and one score over the team’s next seven games before he started getting deactivated for games over the next several weeks while Dion Lewis and Rex Burkhead took over the lead roles in the backfield. He played a small role in the team’s regular-season finale but did not touch the ball during the playoffs.

After the offseason departure of Lewis, the Patriots signed former Bengals running back Jeremy Hill and drafted Georgia’s Sony Michel. Gillislee ended up in a competition for the “big back” role with Hill, and he ultimately lost out and the team waived him this week. He now lands in New Orleans with a chance to re-establish his place in the league, on another one of the NFL’s best teams.