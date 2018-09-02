Fantasy Baseball: Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24 identify Vince Velasquez, Jake Junis as sleepers

Monday is Labor Day, but there’s no rest for these workers. Every single team will suit up for the national holiday, which means no team is stuck playing only five games in Week 24 (Sept. 3-9).

And yet … there’s a limited number of two-start options still.

September call-ups are at fault. A number of teams are looking to give a fresh face a turn this week, but without removing anyone from the rotation. So it’s like they’ll have a six-man rotation, at least in the short term, which means they would need seven games for any of their pitchers to make a second start. Only eight teams are actually playing seven games this week.

It’s not like no pitchers from the six-game teams will have a chance to make two starts, but even those listed here are highly subject to change. You might want to go the quality-over-quantity when weighing your pitching choices this week.

The most notable of the ones owned in less than 80 percent of leagues is Vince Velasquez, who hasn’t been particularly reliable since the All-Star break but has an excellent strikeout rate and killer matchups against the Marlins and Mets. He would rate among my must-start options for the week, which includes basically all of the top 12.

Just outside of that group is Jake Junis, whose slider flattened on him for much of June and July, resulting in a bunch of home runs, but who has come roaring back with a 2.95 ERA and more than a strikeout per inning in August. He’s only 41 percent owned.

Junis headlines a group of sleepers that includes Trevor Cahill and Michael Fulmer. Everyone ranked 17th and up doesn’t seem worth the trouble.

