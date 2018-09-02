College football scores, schedule, games today: Scott Frost's Nebraska debut delayed, UCLA upset

Saturday has arrived! The 2018 season kicks into high gear with the first full Saturday of games. With multiple big-time games on the slate and a bevy of interesting matchups from noon until night, there is no better way to kick off the fall than with what we are in store for here.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire day Saturday, updating this story with the latest scores, results, highlights, analysis and from Week 1. Be sure to check back early and often for predictions, the day’s best plays and live gametrackers covering all of the action. To manually refresh the page for the latest updates, just click here.

Week 1 college football schedule, scores

All times Eastern

No. 7 Oklahoma 63, FAU 14 — Recap

Ole Miss 47, Texas Tech 27 — Recap

Maryland 34, No. 23 Texas 29 — Recap

No. 5 Ohio State 77, Oregon State 31 — Recap

No. 9 Auburn 21, No. 6 Washington 16 — Recap

No. 10 Penn State 45, Appalachian State 38 (OT) — Recap

No. 17 West Virginia 40, Tennessee 14 — Recap

Washington State 41, Wyoming 19 — Recap

No. 14 Michigan vs. No. 12 Notre Dame — NBC — Follow Live

Louisville vs. No. 1 Alabama — 8 p.m. on ABC — Follow Live

BYU at Arizona — 10:45 p.m. on ESPN — 0-0, 1st quarter

Click here for a full Week 1 college football scoreboard.

Weather cancels Scott Frost’s debut

Scott Frost’s debut as Nebraska’s coach has been one of the most anticipated games of the offseason, but Cornhuskers fans are going to have to be a little more patient to see their superstar on the sideline due to inclement weather.

The Cornhuskers play Colorado at 3:30 p.m. ET in Lincoln next Saturday.

Kansas’ woes continue, loses to Nicholls

Just when you thought it couldn’t get any worse for Kansas, they do something even more depressing. The Jayhawks fell 26-23 in overtime to Nicholls out of the FCS. That’s right — they lost to an FCS team. In three years and one game into his Kansas career, coach David Beaty has precisely three wins: Rhode Island, Southeast Missouri State and … Texas.

UCLA falls in Chip Kelly’s debut

UCLA’s debut under Chip Kelly got off to a rough start. The Bruins fell to Cincinnati 26-17 at home, and starting quarterback Wilton Speight went to the locker room with a back injury. Speight, a transfer from Michigan, had just 45 yards passing and an interception. Dorian Thompson-Robinson took over at quarterback and didn’t given the offense a spark at all. The Bruins finished with just 306 yards — not exactly what you’d expect from a Kelly offense.

Tua starts at QB, Bama dominates Louisville

College football‘s long offseason national nightmare is over. Tua Tagovailoa took the field first for the Crimson Tide against Louisville, answering the long-awaited question of whether he or Jalen Hurts would be the starter. And at least early on, it seems like coach Nick Saban can justify his choice. Tagovailoa led Alabama on a touchdown drive during his first possession of the game to take a 7-0 lead. The Tide haven’t looked back, and lead 44-7 in the fourth quarter. Jalen Hurts came in for Tagovailoa midway through the second quarter, completed a pass to Henry Ruggs for a first down but missed Jerry Jeudy deep on third down. But in all, Saturday night has undoubtedly been the Tua show.

Chris Finke Moss’d Michigan defenders



Notre Dame’s fast start against Michigan came, of all places, through the air courtesy of some pretty downfield passing from quarterback Brandon Wimbush. Of course, it helps when receivers like Finke go up and get the ball, Moss-ing guys in the process. This incredible play ended up playing dividends in the long run, as the Irish came away with the 24-17 victory in the opener.

Penn State avoids upset with OT win



How much will Penn State miss Saquon Barkley and former offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead? Well, based on its first half performance against Appalachian State, quite a bit. The Nittany Lions managed only 160 yards of offense in the first half before seeming to pull away in the fourth quarter … and then watching a 24-10 lead collapse. Relentless movement late in the game got them back in contention and forced a 38-38 tie with 42 seconds left, and Penn State barely avoided an upset with an Amani Oruiwariye pick in the end zone. But man, oh man, did App State come close to replicating its opening-day heroics of 2007 against Michigan.

Auburn holds on to edge Washington

No. 9 Auburn held on to top the Huskies, who saw Jake Browning sustain an injury, but it wasn’t the prettiest of Saturday showdowns for the Tigers. At one point, leading by just two points in the fourth quarter, Auburn had a handful of red-zone woes through the first three quarters of action, missing a field goal and settling for three-point tries on two other occasions. Still, led on offense by 80 yards from Kam Martin on the ground, the Tigers sealed the 21-16 victory.

West Virginia manhandles Tennessee

Despite dealing with an extensive weather delay at halftime, the West Virginia offense helped the Mountaineers cruise to a 40-14 victory over Tennessee in their opener. Will Grier opened up his bid for Heisman in impressive fashion with 429 yards passing and five touchdowns, while wide receiver David Sills caught seven of those passes for 140 yards and two scores.

USC pulls away from UNLV

The Trojans got off to a slow start but were ultimately able to pull away from the Rebels for the 43-21 win. In the victory, freshman quarterback JT Daniels tallied 282 yards passing with two touchdowns.

Seven Florida players suspended

Dan Mullen is going to be a bit short-handed for his first game as Florida’s head coach. According to GatorCountry.com, seven Gators will sit out Saturday night’s game vs. Charleston Southern for violation of team rules. Defensive linemen CeCe Jefferson, Kyree Campbell and Luke Ancrum, wide receiver Kadarius Toney, cornerback Brian Edwards, running back Adarius Lemons and offensive lineman James Washington will all be out of action.

Villanova tops Temple thanks to heroic touchdown

Looks like upsets aren’t just for Villanova basketball anymore. The Wildcats topped Temple 19-17 in dramatic fashion, scoring the go-ahead touchdown on a fourth-and-9 situation with seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Zach Bednarczyk hit Jarrett McClenton for the 30-yard score. Temple was projected to be a surprise team in the AAC East division. Now? Not so much.

Weather delay can’t stop Maryland against Texas

Inclement weather sent both Maryland and Texas into the locker rooms with 14:25 left to play in the fourth quarter. The ruling came just after the Terps jumped back in front, 31-29, on a Tayon Fleet-Davis touchdown run.

Texas would hang around and have a few chances to take a lead, but a late interception sealed the deal for the Terps in a 34-29 win.

Memphis breaks out a turnover robe

The rise of props on the sideline has reached a fever pitch. Miami debuted the “turnover chain,” Boise State one-upped them this year with a “turnover throne,” and Memphis might top them all with a “turnover robe.”

The Tigers notched two turnovers on Saturday in a 66-14 win over Mercer. As Ric Flair would say, “WOOOOOOO!”

Ole Miss receivers break out nWo ‘Nasty Wide Outs’ belt

Turnover chain? How about the nWo belt? Ole Miss started celebrating its wide receivers — “Nasty Wide Outs” — a few seasons ago, and their very own title belt, indicative of Hulk Hogan’s New World Order wrestling group back in the 1990s, returned to the field on Saturday against Texas Tech. It should be noted, however, that Ole Miss’ wideouts are not the only ones making plays. Texas Tech phenom TJ Vasher has the early candidate for catch of the year.

Fan trolls Urban Meyer on ‘College GameDay’



The signs were out in South Bend on the set of ESPN’s “College GameDay” Saturday morning, and we have an early candidate for best — or most brutal — of the weekend. This, of course, comes the same week Urban Meyer and Ohio State made a habit of defending themselves via statements about the school’s investigation into whether Meyer knew about or condoned domestic violence committed by former assistant Zach Smith.

Kasim Hill starts at QB, Terps honor Jordan McNair

Sam Ehlinger will start at quarterback for Texas, and now we know Kasim Hill will start at quarterback for Maryland. Hill played briefly against Texas last season and completed all three of his pass attempts after starter Tyrrell Pigrome tore his ACL. Hill then sustained his own season-ending ACL injury just two games later against Central Florida.

Kasim Hill getting the start at quarterback for Maryland against Texas. — Chuck Carlton (@ChuckCarltonDMN) September 1, 2018

The Terps also honored the late Jordan McNair before the game. McNair, of course, died earlier this summer during conditioning drills, which sparked an investigation into the culture of the program under coach D.J. Durkin. Maryland sent 10 players out on to the field — the absent player representing McNair — and Texas declined the penalty. The Terps are also honoring McNair with helmet stickers bearing his number.

Washington without starting lineman vs. Auburn



No. 6 Washington travels to take on No. 9 Auburn this afternoon, but the Huskies will be without one of the most important pieces of their offensive line when they do so. As Adam Jude reported for The Seattle Times, left tackle Trey Adams won’t be active for Saturday’s matchup because of a back injury. This ailment is unrelated to a knee surgery Adams, a preseason All-American OT, has been recovering from — a surgery that “prevented him from making the trip” otherwise.