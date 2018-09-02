College football odds, lines, schedule for Week 2: Clemson a big road favorite vs. Texas A&M

Week 1 of the college football season wraps up Labor Day night, but it’s never too early to start looking ahead to Week 2. Clemson will travel to Texas A&M, Georgia will cross the border to South Carolina and the Scott Frost era will finally (hopefully) get cranked up against Colorado.

You don’t have to wait to see what the boys in the desert think of these, and other, important matchups. BetOnline.ag released Week 2 odds Sunday afternoon. Let’s check them out and find out where money can be made.

Lines you need to know

- Advertisement -

No. 2 Clemson at Texas A&M (+13.5): The defending ACC champion Tigers head to College Station to take on a familiar foe — Aggies head coach and former Florida State boss Jimbo Fisher. Kellen Mond looked sharp in A&M’s first game of the year on Thursday night against Northwestern State, but will have his work cut out for him against the talented Tigers front seven. If Texas A&M is going to keep it close and cover, Mond has to play his best game.

No. 3 Georgia at South Carolina (+10): The Bulldogs and Gamecocks feasted on cupcakes Saturday afternoon, but this week’s tilt in Columbia will serve as a massive main course. South Carolina might not be a true threat in the SEC East yet, but a win over Georgia — which would essentially create a two-game lead in the SEC East race — would be enormous for the Gamecocks. Oddsmakers believe that, at the very least, this will be a competitive matchup.

Colorado at Nebraska (-4): Weather forced Scott Frost’s debut at Nebraska to be pushed back a week, and the new opener vs. Colorado is a much bigger test than Akron would have been in Week 1. The Buffaloes are fresh off a thrashing of Colorado State on Friday night, and the Cornhuskers will start true freshman quarterback Adrian Martinez — the only scholarship signal-caller on the roster. Bet at your own risk.

No. 15 USC at No. 13 Stanford (-5): Freshman quarterback JT Daniels was solid in his debut for USC Saturday afternoon, going 22 of 35 for 282 yards passing and a touchdown, but has his work cut out for him against the tough Stanford defense. Meanwhile, the Trojans will have to replicate San Diego State’s success against Cardinal running back Bryce Love last week, while also keeping the ball out of the hands of wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside. There are a lot of unknowns in this Pac-12 showdown on the farm.

Consider staying away

Iowa State at Iowa (-4.5): The Cyclones saw their season-opener vs. South Dakota State rained out, which threw a nice little wrinkle into this intra-state rivalry. The Hawkeyes won a wild one last year, and bulled away from Northern Illinois Saturday afternoon. With no frame of reference to work off on the Cyclones side, you’d have to be nuts to lay some action on this one.

No. 10 Penn State at Pitt (+9.5): Remember two years ago when the Nittany Lions fell to the Panthers and all seemed lost in Happy Valley? Echoes of that game should be ringing in your ear after coach James Franklin’s crew escaped the clutches of Appalachian State in overtime on Saturday afternoon. It’s a rivalry game with a top-tier team, on the road that struggled against a lesser opponent. Run. Run far away.

No. 11 Michigan State at Arizona State (+6): The Spartans got a scare from Utah State last week, and now must travel across the country to take on the Sun Devils. The Herm Edwards experience got off to a great start in a 49-7 win over UTSA in the opener, and not many people on the planet can cover wide receiver N’Keal Harry. Which Michigan State will you get: the one that struggled last week or the one that can contend for the Big Ten title?

No. 18 Mississippi State at Kansas State (+7): The Bulldogs should get quarterback Nick Fitzgerald back after his one-game suspension, and his first game in coach Joe Moorhead’s new offense will be in a tough environment in Manhattan against the Wildcats. There are too many variables to make a strong play on this.

Best of the rest