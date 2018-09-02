Barcelona scores eight vs. Huesca, including a jaw-dropping Lionel Messi goal

Barcelona and Lionel Messi finally found their devastating scoring touch on Sunday as the team demolished Huesca 8-2 at the Camp Nou. Messi had two goals, but it was his first that had fans’ jaws droppings. Check out this bit of skill to leave a defender in the dust and score with a perfect finish to the far post:

That’s a world class goal that was made better by what he did prior to the shot. It almost looked like he gave the defender a little stiff arm on his way to the goal.

Welcome to La Liga, Huesca. I see you’ve already met Mr. Messi.