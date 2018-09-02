2018’s most volatile candidate (it’s Trump) isn’t on ballot

WASHINGTON (AP) – Heading into the November elections, the most volatile candidate this year isn’t on the ballot.

But President Donald Trump still loves to take his freewheeling political stylings on the road on behalf of his fellow Republicans, and he’s raring to go for the sprint to Nov. 6.

His eagerness to campaign for candidates – and protect his political flank – has led Republican officials and Trump’s political team to devise a strategy for managing the president’s time. It’s designed to keep him in places where he can be helpful.

They’re also determined to try to manage his unpredictability – and ensure that the party’s best weapon for turning out core Republican voters doesn’t end up inflicting harm instead.

