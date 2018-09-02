2018 Dell Technologies Championship tee times, pairings: When Tiger Woods starts in Round 4

With the Labor Day weekend Dell Technologies Championship winding down, we should get some immensely good golf on Monday as Bryson DeChambeau (-12) and Tyrrell Hatton (-12) will chase leader Abraham Ancer (-13).
DeChambeau is going after a somewhat historic fourth win in just his 69th event on the PGA Tour, but just behind him there are some even bigger names chasing playoff victories. Justin Rose (-11), Rory McIlroy (-9), Tony Finau (-9), Jordan Spieth (-9), Tommy Fleetwood (-8), Tiger Woods (-7) and Brooks Koepka (-7) are all within shouting distance of Ancer.
Woods and Koepka will actually play together in a sort of PGA Championship redux where that pair finished No. 1 and No. 2 on the leaderboard.
I’ve listed some of my favorite pairings for Monday below, but for the full list of tee times, click here.
All times Eastern
- Daniel Berger, Jon Rahm — 10:25 a.m.
- Alex Noren, Xander Schauffele — 11:15 a.m.
- Bubba Watson, Hideki Matsuyama — 11:45 a.m.
- Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka — 12:15 p.m.
- Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth — 1:05 p.m.
- Kyle Stanley, Rory McIlroy — 1:15 p.m.
- Abraham Ancer (leader), Bryson DeChambeau — 1:45 p.m.