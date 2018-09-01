Weather Update: Sunday Forecast – September 2, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Feeling Like Summer For Labor Day Weekend!



Mostly sunny, hot & muggy for Sunday with highs in the low 90s. A few afternoon showers and storms possible.

Any showers and storms that do pop up during the afternoon hours will fizzle out for the evening. Skies will be mainly clear overnight with Monday morning lows around 70°.

For Labor Day, more sunshine and very slim chances for afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will still be around 90°.

Summer sunshine and summer heat will continue for the middle part of the week.

By the late week, we may see a few more clouds in the area and a spotty shower or storm. Highs in the upper 80s.

