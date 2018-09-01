US Open 2018 results: Roger Federer tops Nick Kyrgios; upsets dominate women's tourney

Saturday’s action at the 2018 US Open was predictable in a couple of ways — mainly because both Roger Federer and Madison Keys, two big names on opposite sides of this year’s tournament, overcame slow starts to advance to the fourth round.

Other than those big names, however, most of Saturday’s results from the fourth and final Grand Slam event of the year were peppered with surprise.

Federer, who is now headed for a quarterfinal matchup with Novak Djokovic, overcame an early push from Nick Kyrgios — not to mention some of Kyrgios’ signature on-court silliness — to deliver one of the tourney’s top shots and move into the final 16.

And Keys used her backhand skills to dispose of Aleksandra Krunic after a 4-6 opening set hiccup.

Still, upsets were the biggest theme of the day.

On the men’s side, No. 13 Diego Schwartzman failed to hold off No. 21 Kei Nishikori, and top-five contender Alexander Zverev squandered a one-set lead with a loss to unseeded Philipp Kohlschreiber. Joa Sousa also claimed an upset decision over No. 17 Lucas Poulle. The women’s tourney, meanwhile, was just as unpredictable. Maria Sharapova’s name recognition made her upset of Jelena Ostapenko a little less notable than it may have been otherwise, but No. 4 Angelique Kerber was also ousted by No. 29 Dominika Cibulkova, absolutely draining the women’s side of top Grand Slam experience. No. 6 Carolina Garcia and No. 13 Kiki Bertens were also eliminated by lesser or unranked opponents.

Men’s results

No. 2 Roger Federer defeats No. 30 Nick Kyrgios 6-4, 6-1, 7-5

Philipp Kohlschreiber defeats No. 4 Alexander Zverev 6-7, 6-4, 6-1, 6-3

No. 21 Kei Nishikori defeats No. 13 Diego Schwartzman 6-4, 6-4, 5-7, 6-1

Joao Sousa defeats No. 17 Lucas Pouille 7-6, 4-6, 7-6, 7-6

John Millman defeats Mikhail Kukushkin 6-4, 4-6, 6-1, 6-3

Women’s results