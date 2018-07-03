World Cup 2018: Colombia vs. England odds, lines, expert picks, and insider predictions

A trip to the 2018 World Cup quarterfinals is on the line when England and Colombia square off on Tuesday at 2 p.m. ET. England is No. 12 in the FIFA World Rankings, while Colombia is No. 16. Colombia edged out Japan to top Group H, while England secured second place in Group G. England enters this round of 16 match at +110 on the money line, meaning you’d need to bet $100 on an English victory to win $110. Colombia enters this must-win match at +300 (wager $100 to win $300), while a draw is +215. The over-under on total goals scored in this 2018 World Cup match is 2. England is 7-1 to win the entire tournament, while Colombia is listed at 18-1 World Cup odds.

The model knows the Colombians controlled tempo in their final Group H match against Senegal, possessing the ball for 56 percent of the time before center-back Yerry Mina deposited the winning goal that propelled them into the 2018 World Cup knockout stage.

In order to advance to the quarterfinals against England, Colombia will need a strong performance from its best player, Radamel Falcao. The AS Monaco striker, who tallied a goal in his squad’s 3-0 shutout of Poland, must be ready to shoot in high-percentage scoring chances within the box.

The model also knows England enters Tuesday’s contest unbeaten in its last five meetings against Colombia. However, England has only won two of its last eight World Cup knockout games. The Three Lions’ last World Cup knockout victory came in 2006, a 1-0 win over Ecuador.

Despite only winning two of its last eight knockout stage matches, England has scored a goal in 17 of its 18 knockout games at the World Cup. And England’s current squad features Harry Kane, who has already scored five goals in Russia 2018. If Kane scores against Colombia, he will become the first player to score in six consecutive appearances for England since 1939.

