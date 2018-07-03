Weather Update: Tuesday Night’s Forecast – July 3, 2018

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Summertime temperatures for the 4th!

Overnight stays clear with lows in the 70s to start tomorrow morning.

- Advertisement -

A stray shower could brush our eastern counties and the southern Blue Ridge Mountains later tonight, but nothing substantial.

Similar for the 4th of July on Wednesday! Mainly sunny, with an isolated chance for afternoon storm. Any storms that do pop up should fizzle out for the evening.

More typical summertime weather for Thursday before rain chances start climbing again for Friday and into next weekend as a cold front comes through.

The good news is that increased moisture will help bring temperatures down. Highs will be in the 80s instead of the low 90s and morning lows will fall back into the 60s.